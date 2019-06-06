Paxful Press

Peer to peer bitcoin marketplace, Paxful, and Airtm, a blockchain peer to peer exchange and digital wallet, are announcing a new partnership to enhance the trading experience for people in developing countries. Now, users will be able to fund and withdraw from their Paxful bitcoin accounts using Airtm as a payment method.
We are seeking to enable people all around the world to obtain bitcoin in the easiest, most convenient means available to them. Bitcoin ATMs are one solution to help propel such an ecosystem.
After a bumper trading year in 2018, Paxful, is continuing their mission of facilitating financial inclusion to the underbanked across the globe. With that in mind, Paxful has decided to go on Campus Tour in Africa educating Young minds about entrepreneurship one Bitcoin at a time.
Adds New Key Hires; Takes Stance to Improve AML Procedures and Implement KYC Requirements
Paxful has implemented a global verification process which requires users around the world who reach an equivalent of $1,500 in trade volume or wallet activity to verify their accounts through ID verification.
In a strategic move to enter the growing peer-to-peer revolution, BitMart integrates Paxful onto the exchange.
Africa conducted 6.5 million trades in 2018 — an average of 17 000 trades a day.