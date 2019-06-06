NEWS & UPDATES
Paxful Partners With AirTM In A Strategic Move To Expand Into Developing Countries

Peer to peer bitcoin marketplace, Paxful, and Airtm, a blockchain peer to peer exchange and digital wallet, are announcing a new partnership to enhance the trading experience for people in developing countries. Now, users will be able to fund and withdraw from their Paxful bitcoin accounts using Airtm as a payment method.

Paxful Press
06/06/2019
2 min read
Paxful to Partner with Leading Bitcoin ATM Provider CoinFlip

We are seeking to enable people all around the world to obtain bitcoin in the easiest, most convenient means available to them. Bitcoin ATMs are one solution to help propel such an ecosystem.

Paxful Press
05/23/2019
1 min read
Paxful Launched Bitcoin Education Drive At African Universities

After a bumper trading year in 2018, Paxful, is continuing their mission of facilitating financial inclusion to the underbanked across the globe. With that in mind, Paxful has decided to go on Campus Tour in Africa educating Young minds about entrepreneurship one Bitcoin at a time.

Paxful Press
05/13/2019
2 min read
Peer-to-Peer Bitcoin Marketplace, Paxful® Implements AI-powered ID Verification Through Jumio

Adds New Key Hires; Takes Stance to Improve AML Procedures and Implement KYC Requirements

Paxful Press
04/02/2019
3 min read
Paxful’s New Global Verification Process

Paxful has implemented a global verification process which requires users around the world who reach an equivalent of $1,500 in trade volume or wallet activity to verify their accounts through ID verification.﻿

Paxful Press
03/19/2019
2 min read
Peer-to-Peer Bitcoin Marketplace Paxful Announces a Joint Venture with BitMart Exchange﻿

In a strategic move to enter the growing peer-to-peer revolution, BitMart integrates Paxful onto the exchange.﻿

Paxful Press
02/21/2019
3 min read
Cryptocurrency Predictions for 2019

Africa conducted 6.5 million trades in 2018 — an average of 17 000 trades a day.

Paxful Press
01/24/2019
3 min read
