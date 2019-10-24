Paxful Press

Trading increases by 65% with continued volume growth in Kenya + India
Paxful releases data that outlines the popularity, overall knowledge, and sentiment towards cryptocurrency amongst the Millennial and Generation Z populations in the United States. The survey shows that they believe cryptocurrency could replace traditional banking with 43.6% responding yes.
For the join between Paxful and CoinLogiq, Colombians have access to 20 new cryptocurrency ATMs to buy and sell crypto in a way that is simple, fast, and secure.
Paxful planning to expand presence in South Africa. Plans Africa-wide recruitment drive with a focus on women. The global bitcoin marketplace also becomes the first bitcoin peer-to-peer marketplace to launch an app.
Paxful aims to partner with innovation centers, learning institutions and other stakeholders in Kenya and across the region to educate the public on bitcoin and peer-to-peer finance.
The use of digital currency is a phenomenon that continues to grow in popularity throughout the world. Curiosity turns into adoption as more and more people find this type of currency to be an interesting and productive way to exchange their money.
In honor of Nelson Mandela International Day, Paxful has decided this year to donate over 13,000 rands worth of bitcoin to GROW with Educare Centres.
Paxful and The White Company have partnered to deliver the benefits of global payments to emerging markets, allowing Paxful customers to exchange their bitcoin into Visa or MasterCard prepaid cards in 10 fiat currencies
The peer-to-peer finance revolution continues to mature in Latin America and Paxful is proud to partner with honest, hardworking companies like CoinLogiq who share in our vision.