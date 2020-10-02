Paxful Press

NEWS & UPDATES
Paxful Ready to Build on its African Market Success in 2020

By almost every metric, Africa has been central to the Paxful story. The company shares about their top three priorities for Africa.

02/10/2020
Paxful Announces Third School To Be #BuiltWithBitcoin In Kenya

The third school, which will come fully equipped with a state-of-the-art water well system, will be built in Machakos County, Kenya.

01/21/2020
Paxful Reports Significant Increase in Trade Volume Year-over-year, Shares Growth Since 2015 Launch

The leading bitcoin marketplace celebrates 5 years since inception. Here’s a deep look into key markets and overall growth since launch.

12/19/2019
Paxful and Binance Announce Strategic Partnership To Increase Crypto Access and Liquidity Globally

Paxful will serve as a fiat-to-cryptocurrency on-ramp for Binance, providing numerous payment methods for purchasing bitcoin to Binance’s global user base

12/12/2019
Paxful Position on the FNB closing bank accounts of Cryptocurrency Exchanges

Recently the press reported that FNB plans to close the bank accounts of certain crypto exchanges in South Africa. Here’s our stance regarding this matter.

12/02/2019
Paxful Launches International Entrepreneurship Program To Boost Crypto Awareness

Paxful’s peer program can take our users from the journey of a peer to the ambassador and an associate and even to a full-time Paxful employee.

11/14/2019
Paxful and Bspin Partner to Offer Crypto Betting

In a strategic move to expand crypto offerings, popular peer-to-peer platform is integrated on to Bspin online Casino.

11/05/2019
Paxful’s Virtual Kiosk to be Available on HubrisOne

The Paxful family is thrilled to announce a new partnership and kiosk integration with a fast emerging cryptocurrency wallet HubrisOne.

11/01/2019
Growth in Cryptocurrency Transactions in South Africa Calls for Stronger Security Measures

Paxful calls for stronger and more rigorous security measures following rapid growth in cryptocurrency transactions.

10/28/2019
