NEWS & UPDATES
Global Marketplace Paxful Taps Limpopo-born Youth To Help Launch A Global Entrepreneurship Program

In honor of Youth Month this June, Paxful is shining the spotlight on the opportunities the fast-growing bitcoin economy has to offer the youth.

Paxful Press
06/15/2020
4 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Paxful Reports a Significant Increase in the Exchange of Cryptocurrencies in Argentina

In the framework of its regional expansion process, Paxful recorded an increase in the volume of bitcoin exchange operations on its platform in Argentina.

Paxful Press
06/10/2020
2 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Paxful, the Latest Crypto Company Entering India Market, Is Already the Leading P2P Bitcoin Marketplace in The Country

Paxful sees India as a center for innovation and is excited to see the growth and contribution Indians will bring to the industry.

Paxful Press
06/04/2020
2 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Infinito and Paxful Form Strategic Partnership for Safe, Feeless Access to Cryptocurrencies Globally

This strategic partnership brings Infinito Wallet users a safe and fully P2P way to buy bitcoin through over 300 payment methods at great prices.

Paxful Press
05/11/2020
3 min read
BUILT WITH BITCOIN NEWS & UPDATES
Paxful Launches Bitcoin Donation Campaign To Support Charities in Africa’s Response To COVID-19

To bolster the use of crypto in philanthropic ventures, Paxful’s Africa Fund donates food, PPE, water stations, and more to countries across the continent.

Paxful Press
05/04/2020
3 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
New Survey Reflects Americans Believe In Blockchain And Its Ability To Replace A Defective And Traditional Financial System

Backing the idea that a triggering event in the traditional financial system will drive people to Bitcoin.

Paxful Press
04/23/2020
3 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Paxful Introduces Gold Buying And Selling To P2P Trading

In response to customer demand, Paxful becomes first bitcoin-backed peer-to-peer marketplace to offer gold buying and selling options.

Paxful Press
04/07/2020
2 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
New Survey Reflects India’s Crypto Boom Will Come From Entrepreneurs and Enterprise

India’s sentiment on cryptocurrency remains strong before and after the ban lift with 2020 being a stellar year for female investors.

Paxful Press
04/02/2020
3 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Paxful Launches A List Of Top 10 African Women To Watch In Blockchain And Bitcoin, In Line With International Women’s Month

Paxful is shining the spotlight on the contribution women are making to the rapidly growing blockchain and bitcoin industries.

Paxful Press
03/19/2020
8 min read
