Paxful Press

Paxful announces the integration of BiLira (TYRB), a stablecoin backed by Turkish Lira, expanding their variety of over 300 payment methods.
Users around the world can now trade USDT on Paxful platform, add bank account details, and send Bitcoin through username.
The school, located in the Ankara Nandu community of Sanga Local in Nigeria, will serve an estimated 100-120 children between the ages of 3-6 years old.
Users can now convert BTC to USDT to protect their funds from volatility with trading function in the development.
It has plans to strengthen operations in the country with a physical presence in Lagos which will be manned by employees dedicated to the Nigerian market.
Argentina’s sentiment on cryptocurrency remains strong with citizens turning to digital assets as a way to hedge against inflation.
Paxful reveals insights into the Russian market, which shows a growing interest in bitcoin to combat inflation amid the pandemic in the country.
Entering its 5th year in the industry, Paxful hits major milestones since inception.
Paxful will serve as a fiat-to-cryptocurrency on-ramp for OKEx, providing diverse payment methods for buying bitcoin to OKEx’s global user base.