Bitcoin for Dummies: Trading for the First Time

Are you embarking on your first crypto journey? Learn about the important factors to consider before getting started and some proven trading techniques.

Iggi Vargas
09/07/2020
6 min read
Satoshi’s Dream Realized: The History of Bitcoin

Bitcoin has taken the world by storm, but when and how was it created? We go back in time to explore the birth of our favorite cryptocurrency.

Iggi Vargas
09/04/2020
8 min read
Is Bitcoin Legal?

The legality of bitcoin can vary depending on where you are in the world, who you are, and how you use it. Learn more about it here.

Iggi Vargas
08/25/2020
4 min read
How Regulations Affect Cryptocurrency Prices

Not many people know this, but there’s a lot of good things regulations can bring to the crypto space. Read more to find out how they affect the prices.

Iggi Vargas
08/14/2020
5 min read
How Lamborghini Became the Status Symbol of the Crypto Boom

Ever wonder why “When Lambo?” became such a popular phrase for any crypto trader? We’ve got you covered! Read on for more details!

Iggi Vargas
08/10/2020
4 min read
Bitcoin Transaction Malleability Explained

Bitcoin transaction malleability is an issue that has been going around for a while now, but how does it affect traders?

Iggi Vargas
07/27/2020
5 min read
Did You Mean Paxful?

Our fingers aren’t perfect and like to press the wrong keys sometimes. Let’s look at some funny typos and names Paxful has been called in the past.

Iggi Vargas
07/23/2020
4 min read
Is Cryptocurrency Trading More Profitable Than Forex Trading?

The forex and crypto markets have a lot of similarities and differences, but which of them is more profitable? Read more to find out!

Iggi Vargas
07/22/2020
6 min read
Market Cycles: What They Are and the Psychology Behind Them

As humans, emotions play a big role in our decision-making process, but how can that affect our investments?

Iggi Vargas
07/21/2020
6 min read
