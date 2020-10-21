Iggi Vargas

Is Bitcoin dead? Well, not exactly. Let’s sit around the campfire and listen to a few ghost stories about how Bitcoin has come back to life many times.
Make your transactions more secure and efficient by accepting Bitcoin payments for your business. Here are some steps you can take to get started.
Contactless payments are going mainstream worldwide in the light of the pandemic. Find out how this can potentially overtake traditional transactions.
Bitcoin remittance is growing in popularity because of the speed, ease of use and effectiveness. Find out how you can remit using bitcoin safely and instantly.
The main goal of DeFi is to create open-source, transparent, and permissionless alternatives to traditional financial services. Find out how it works.
Like gold, bitcoin follows the rule of supply and demand but there are also other factors that influence its value. Read this article to find out.
Traditional and peer-to-peer exchanges have their own pros and cons, but which one fits your trading style? Learn about their unique features here.
Familiarizing yourself with the common red flags will help you minimize risks when selling your bitcoin. Here are some tips to keep your funds safe.
USDT is one of the most popular stablecoins on the crypto market, but how does it work and what are its uses? Join us as we break it down!