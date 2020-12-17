INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
How Bitcoin Cash Allows For Cheaper and Faster Crypto Transactions

Bitcoin Cash is a result of a Bitcoin hard fork that took place in 2017. Read on to learn more about its features and how it differs from its predecessor.

Iggi Vargas
12/17/2020
4 min read
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
Crypto is Changing the Way Latin Americans Use Their Money

More Latin Americans are turning to cryptocurrency to hedge against inflation and send money online. Here’s a closer look at the region’s crypto activity.

Iggi Vargas
12/15/2020
4 min read
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
10 Unforgettable Crypto Moments in 2020

Despite everything that has happened this year, 2020 has given us some pretty good crypto memories. Let’s take a look at some of its most defining moments.

Iggi Vargas
12/07/2020
5 min read
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
Here’s Everything You Need to Know About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold is a hard fork that happened in 2017. Read on to learn about its benefits and how it aims to decentralize the mining process.

Iggi Vargas
11/25/2020
4 min read
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
Bitcoin & Cryptocurrency Tax: The What, How, and Why

Every country views cryptocurrency taxes in a different light. Read on as we delve deeper into the taxation process and why it matters.

Iggi Vargas
11/24/2020
5 min read
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
15 Practical Ways to Make Money with Bitcoin in 2021

Paxful’s guide to simple, easy and fun ways to earn money with bitcoin in 2021.

Iggi Vargas
11/23/2020
9 min read
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
Why Bitcoin Could Make an Excellent Store of Value

Bitcoin is often called as ‘digital gold’. However, the cases on whether it is a store of value or not live on. Let’s take a look at both sides.

Iggi Vargas
11/20/2020
5 min read
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
Crypto Debit Cards: Your One-Stop Payment Method

Crypto debit cards allow you to use your Bitcoin to buy goods and services instead of exchanging it to your local currency first. Here’s how it works.

Iggi Vargas
11/12/2020
3 min read
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
Why Cryptocurrency and Video Games Make Such Great Partners

Cryptocurrency and blockchain have a lot to offer, especially in gaming. Here’s how they can streamline transactions and make payments secure.

Iggi Vargas
10/22/2020
5 min read
