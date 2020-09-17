BUILT WITH BITCOIN NEWS & UPDATES
Built With Bitcoin in 2020 and Beyond

Built With Bitcoin is moving forward with even greater momentum. Here’s a quick rundown of what’s been going on and what you can expect from BWB in 2020.

David Chung
09/17/2020
3 min read
BUILT WITH BITCOIN NEWS & UPDATES
Building the Future with Bitcoin

From a shared passion for education and bringing about sustainable change, the once-elusive digital currency made way for something unexpected—a school.

David Chung
09/16/2020
5 min read
BUILT WITH BITCOIN STORIES & INTERVIEWS
Built with Love & Bitcoin

What started out as an idea has grown into a movement that brings opportunity and, most importantly, hope to emerging markets around the world.

David Chung
07/15/2020
6 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Why Paxful’s Founders Are Leaving Mars to Elon (They’re More Concerned With Earth Right Now)

Ray and Artur share the story of how Paxful started as an idea and grew to become a movement that would change the face of personal finance forever.

David Chung
04/30/2020
9 min read
