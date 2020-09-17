David Chung

BUILT WITH BITCOIN NEWS & UPDATES
Built With Bitcoin is moving forward with even greater momentum. Here’s a quick rundown of what’s been going on and what you can expect from BWB in 2020.
3 min read
3 min read
BUILT WITH BITCOIN NEWS & UPDATES
From a shared passion for education and bringing about sustainable change, the once-elusive digital currency made way for something unexpected—a school.
5 min read
5 min read
BUILT WITH BITCOIN STORIES & INTERVIEWS
What started out as an idea has grown into a movement that brings opportunity and, most importantly, hope to emerging markets around the world.
6 min read
6 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Ray and Artur share the story of how Paxful started as an idea and grew to become a movement that would change the face of personal finance forever.
9 min read
9 min read