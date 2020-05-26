INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
An Introduction to Altcoins

Following the success of bitcoin, people began to take BTC’s model and create their own digital currencies called altcoins. Here’s an overview.

Paxful Team
05/26/2020
5 min read
BUILT WITH BITCOIN NEWS & UPDATES
Help Feed a Family in Need for a Week—It’ll Only Cost $13.50

We’re partnering with GROW Educare Centres to provide emergency food supplies for families that normally rely on early education centers to feed their kids.

Paxful Team
05/25/2020
2 min read
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
An Introduction to Cryptocurrency Day Trading 📈

Day trading is one of the most well-known trading strategies not only in stocks but in cryptocurrencies as well. Here’s an overview of how it works.

Paxful Team
05/24/2020
5 min read
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
How Can Cryptocurrencies Help the Unbanked and Underbanked?

Providing financial inclusion to all is an important goal to aspire to – and cryptocurrencies could play a crucial part in achieving that.

Paxful Team
05/22/2020
5 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Paxful Notifications Are Now Available on Telegram!

This feature is perfect for users who prefer the convenience of instant messaging over your run-of-the-mill notifications.

Paxful Team
05/21/2020
1 min read
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
How to Protect Your Bitcoin from SIM Swapping

A new cyberattack called SIM swapping is on the rise. Here’s how you can protect your bitcoin and other digital assets from this threat.

Paxful Team
05/21/2020
5 min read
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
Differentiating Tokens, Coins, and Virtual Currencies

Virtual currency, digital coin, and token are often used interchangeably, but they’re actually different from one another.

Paxful Team
05/20/2020
5 min read
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
What is a Multisig Wallet?

Aside from added security to your funds, there are many real-use applications for multisig bitcoin wallets.

Paxful Team
05/19/2020
4 min read
BUILT WITH BITCOIN NEWS & UPDATES
Paxful Partners with SHOFCO to Help Protect Kenyans During COVID-19

We’re partnering with Shining Hope for Communities (SHOFCO) to alleviate the spread of the pandemic in slums, where social distancing is near impossible.

Paxful Team
05/18/2020
2 min read
2 min read