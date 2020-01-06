BUILT WITH BITCOIN NEWS & UPDATES
Paxful’s Longtime Partner Zam Zam Water Is Gearing Nigeria Up Against COVID-19

For Nigeria, one of Paxful’s major markets, we’re partnering with Zam Zam Water to gather essential supplies for families in need.

Paxful Team
06/01/2020
2 min read
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
The Good and Bad of Bitcoin Volatility

Bitcoin’s highly volatile nature, which springs from several factors, presents some pros and cons for crypto enthusiasts.

Paxful Team
05/30/2020
6 min read
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
What We Grew up Learning about Money in Asian Households 🌏

For Asian and Pacific Islander American Heritage Month, we wanted to spotlight our Asian employees and celebrate their rich cultural backgrounds.

Paxful Team
05/29/2020
3 min read
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
Bitcoin Adoption Is on the Rise in India

Explore the reasons why bitcoin is popular in India, how it made an impact on the nation, and how to unlock great trade opportunities in your area.

Paxful Team
05/29/2020
5 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
#PaxfulAfrica Virtual Events

We’ll be hosting a series of free virtual sessions to showcase how you can maximize opportunities in the current bitcoin economy.

Paxful Team
05/29/2020
1 min read
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
How Blockchain Prevents Double Spending of Bitcoins

Double-spending is an issue in which the same money is spent twice. Learn how blockchain prevents this from happening with your bitcoin.

Paxful Team
05/28/2020
5 min read
WEBINARS
Webinars – Paxful Philippines

Don’t miss out on our webinars in the Philippines! Stay tuned for our upcoming webinars and check out our previous recordings here.

Paxful Team
05/27/2020
2 min read
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
What Is a Paper Wallet?

Paper wallets are one of the popular ways to store your crypto. Read on to learn about its notable features, as well as its pros and cons.

Paxful Team
05/27/2020
5 min read
WEBINARS
Bitcoin Wednesdays in Africa

Don’t miss out on our insightful webinars in Africa! Visit our page to stay up-to-date with our upcoming webinars and view our previous recordings.

Paxful Team
05/26/2020
3 min read
