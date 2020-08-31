STORIES & INTERVIEWS
True Stories Behind the Devaluation of Naira and COVID-19 in Nigeria

Get ready to be inspired by how three Nigerians are fighting against the recent inflation.

Paxful Team
08/31/2020
3 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
📣 ID Verification Will Become Mandatory for European and Canadian Users this August

Getting ID-verified means a safer and more transparent marketplace. Find out how to start the process and what happens if you don’t comply with this new rule.

Paxful Team
08/12/2020
2 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Never miss another trade with the “Offer Working Hours” feature

With our new feature, you can now catch each and every great trade opportunity, even with a busy schedule.

Paxful Team
08/03/2020
2 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Starting This August, We’re Lowering the Minimum Mandatory ID verification Threshold to 1,000 USD

Due to a new global rule, users who have traded a total of 1,000 USD are now required to get ID verified. Learn how this will benefit you!

Paxful Team
08/03/2020
2 min read
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS STORIES & INTERVIEWS
Full-Time Trader Hopes to Help Mend a Flawed Financial Institution in the Philippines Using Bitcoin

You can do a lot with bitcoin. Let’s see how a Filipino trader sees crypto as a way to fix the flawed financial system in his country.

Paxful Team
07/28/2020
2 min read
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
4 Things You Should Be Doing Right Now to Attract New Users If You Want to Make It Big

There are tricks to expanding your network of affiliates on Paxful. Instilling trust in newcomers is one, but how can you do that?

Paxful Team
07/23/2020
3 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
5 Truths That Will Make You Love Paxful as Much as We Do

As Paxful turned 5, we’d like to use this chance to look back on what our team and our users have accomplished together since 2015.

Paxful Team
07/17/2020
2 min read
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS STORIES & INTERVIEWS
Want to Become a Crypto Influencer? Do This before It’s Too Late 📸

There’s no secret formula to building up a squad of referrals and followers. See what crypto influencer and our first-ever Associate Francis has to say!

Paxful Team
07/17/2020
3 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Paxful’s Turning 5—Here’s How You Can Celebrate with Us! 🥳

We’ll be running bigger than ever giveaways for our 5th birthday throughout July so keep an eye out on our social media handles!

Paxful Team
07/06/2020
6 min read
