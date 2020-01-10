NEWS & UPDATES
Save Your Bank Account Details One Last Time and Share Them in Future Trades!

This will be your last time typing out your bank account details. We hope this will save some time and hassle in your future trades!

Paxful Team
Paxful Team
10/01/2020
1 min read
1 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Paxful Announces Partnership with REDOT

The integration allows Paxful to act as a fiat-to-crypto on-ramp for REDOT customers, providing access to over 300 different payment methods for buying cryptocurrencies.

Paxful Team
Paxful Team
09/30/2020
1 min read
1 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
ID Verification Will Become Mandatory for Users in the UK Starting October 2020

Starting in October, ID verification will become mandatory for all UK users.We’ll explain what this verification process is and why we enforce it.

Paxful Team
Paxful Team
09/30/2020
2 min read
2 min read
STORIES & INTERVIEWS
The Peer Program Is Moving Francis Closer to His Dream of Becoming a Pilot—Can It Help Yours Too?

Francis has always dreamed of becoming a pilot since he was just a little kid. Thanks to the Paxful Peer Program, his wish is about to come true.

Paxful Team
Paxful Team
09/28/2020
1 min read
1 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Paxful Introduces Tether to Its Platform

We’re constantly upgrading our platform to make your trading experience even better. This time, we’ve added USDT trading support on Paxful!

Paxful Team
Paxful Team
09/25/2020
2 min read
2 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
It’s Time to Convert Your Bitcoin Into Tether—Here’s Why and How

A game-changer for your crypto journey is waiting for you on your wallet page. Here’s why you’ll love it.

Paxful Team
Paxful Team
09/24/2020
2 min read
2 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Special message to our Venezuelan users

Unfortunately from September 16th Paxful will close operations in Venezuela

Paxful Team
Paxful Team
09/14/2020
1 min read
1 min read
STORIES & INTERVIEWS
Paxful Peers Talk Balancing Parenthood and Trading Crypto

Being a parent is hard work and it gets even crazier when you throw crypto into the mix. Our Peers discuss how they find a balance in their lives.

Paxful Team
Paxful Team
09/11/2020
4 min read
4 min read
comment
NEWS & UPDATES
Winning Big With a Friend Is #BetterTogether

What better way to show your appreciation than giving your favorite trade partner a chance to win a little extra? Follow these simple steps to join!

Paxful Team
Paxful Team
09/07/2020
3 min read
3 min read