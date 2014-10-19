NEWS & UPDATES
Bitcoin Needs Your Face! ( Video )

We are looking for people to be featured in our “Faces of Bitcoin” video where we show the world that the community is made up of average joes.

Paxful Team
10/19/2014
4 min read
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
What Washington, Jefferson and Franklin would love about Bitcoin

Why would Washington, Jefferson, & others love Bitcoin? For starters, Bitcoin is decentralized & have removed banks as the main financial power.

Paxful Team
10/11/2014
4 min read
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
Bitcoin Retail Adoption Goes Public

Merchants who accept cryptocurrency transactions gain more visibility than ever before thanks to Living Map & LeaderBoard, which are akin to Google Maps.

Paxful Team
10/07/2014
3 min read
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
Fixing the Linear Leak: The Real Reason the Bitcoin Price is Dropping

Paxful Team
10/06/2014
3 min read
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
3 Rules for Retail Bitcoin Success

Here are 3 simple rules you should observe if you want the bitcoin payment option in your retail business to be successfully adopted by your customers.

Paxful Team
10/06/2014
2 min read
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
Bitcoin as a Rewards Program

The first step for your customers to embrace bitcoin is to reward people who pay for goods using bitcoin. You may even get loyal customers in return.

Paxful Team
10/06/2014
2 min read
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
Closing the Circle

When day to day transactions are fully supported by bitcoin, we can say that we’ve closed the circle. But are we near that?

Paxful Team
10/05/2014
6 min read
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
Making Bitcoin Stick on the street. The Living Map

Now that the hype has died down, it’s time for bitcoin to grow organically. One way to do this is to map businesses accepting bitcoin transactions.

Paxful Team
10/05/2014
3 min read
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
Making Bitcoin Simple

CCN sits down with Ray Youssef & Artur Shaback to talk about their impressive bitcoin mobile app for retail merchants.

Paxful Team
09/18/2014
5 min read
