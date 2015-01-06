STORIES & INTERVIEWS
How I’m $3,108 closer to paying off my College Debt by selling Bitcoin

Here’s how I, an intern with a hefty student loan debt & zero credit, made money by trading bitcoin. Follow these steps & you too can pay off your loans.

Paxful Team
06/01/2015
11 min read
4 comments
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
7 Security Tips Bitcoin Startups Cannot Ignore

Paxful Team
05/04/2015
10 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Risk Free Escrow for Pro Traders!

We added a new feature that allows vendors to create offers without incurring the risk of depositing the coins necessary to fund the trade.

Paxful Team
04/27/2015
1 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Bug Bounty 1 BTC per vital Security Bug

Are you a cybersecurity expert? We invite you to find weaknesses in our test environment and in return, we’ll give you 1BTC for every major bug you find.

Paxful Team
03/24/2015
1 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
A Peer to Peer Bitcoin Marketplace for the Mainstream

We’re laying the groundwork for a peer to peer cryptocurrency trading & we welcome everyone, buyers & sellers alike, to try our secure digital wallet.

Paxful Team
03/17/2015
3 min read
comment
NEWS & UPDATES
Simple Smart Contracts

Paxful Team
01/02/2015
1 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Faces of Bitcoin Open Source Documentary

Paxful is putting together a short film about the people who make up the bitcoin community. If you love bitcoin, you’re welcome to send your video clip.

Paxful Team
11/22/2014
5 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
1st Bitcoin Happy Hour at Bread NYC was awesome!

What started as a couple of dudes hanging out at a local bar, ended with 16 people having a party.

Paxful Team
11/16/2014
1 min read
3 comments
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
The Simplest Way to Accept Bitcoin for your Small Business.

EasyBitz is proud to announce that over 2000 retail merchants worldwide accept bitcoin using our Point of Sale and zero-click system.

Paxful Team
10/23/2014
1 min read
