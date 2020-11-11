STORIES & INTERVIEWS
3 Users From Uganda, Morocco, and Cameroon Share Their Experiences as New Paxful Peers

How does our Peer Program help bring about real change in the way you manage your finances? Read on as we share the inspiring stories of our new Peers.

Paxful Team
11/11/2020
3 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Game On Paxful: Your Chance to Win New Gaming Consoles and Thousands of Dollars!

You could win a free PS5. Or take thousands of dollars home. Here’s how.

Paxful Team
11/09/2020
5 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
₹10,00,000 Mega Diwali Dhamaka: Two Chances for You to Win Big!

Here’s a mega Bitcoin giveaway for our Indian community as the country lights up with hope, joy, and prosperity. Don’t miss out!

Paxful Team
11/09/2020
3 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Send Bitcoin and Tether With Ease Using Paxful Usernames

Trading on Paxful just got even easier. Now you can send BTC and USDT using Paxful usernames. Try it out today!

Paxful Team
11/06/2020
1 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
The Unluckiest Trade: Share Your Spooky Crypto Stories for a Chance to Win 100 USD in BTC!

Did sweat roll down your cheeks when you first traded crypto? You’re not alone! Tell us your story & get a chance to win a prize.

Paxful Team
10/30/2020
3 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
#SafeWithPaxful October Giveaway

October is National Cybersecurity Awareness Month and we’ve decided to celebrate in style—with giveaways for the whole month in the name of security!

Paxful Team
10/16/2020
1 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Paxful Announces Partnership With Bityard

We’re proud to be joining hands with an industry leader that hopes to remove the barriers for global transactions & bring financial inclusion to everyone.

Paxful Team
10/14/2020
1 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
We’ve Added New Filters to Help You Spend Less Time Searching for Offers

Stop the endless scroll—use our new offer filters to discover only offers that best match your needs.

Paxful Team
10/13/2020
1 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Our Commitment to Protecting Users From Harmful Entities

We always prioritize the safety of our users. We take security seriously here at Paxful and we ensure that nothing slips through the cracks.

Paxful Team
10/12/2020
1 min read
