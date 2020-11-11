Paxful Team

How does our Peer Program help bring about real change in the way you manage your finances? Read on as we share the inspiring stories of our new Peers.
You could win a free PS5. Or take thousands of dollars home. Here’s how.
Here’s a mega Bitcoin giveaway for our Indian community as the country lights up with hope, joy, and prosperity. Don’t miss out!
Trading on Paxful just got even easier. Now you can send BTC and USDT using Paxful usernames. Try it out today!
Did sweat roll down your cheeks when you first traded crypto? You’re not alone! Tell us your story & get a chance to win a prize.
October is National Cybersecurity Awareness Month and we’ve decided to celebrate in style—with giveaways for the whole month in the name of security!
We’re proud to be joining hands with an industry leader that hopes to remove the barriers for global transactions & bring financial inclusion to everyone.
Stop the endless scroll—use our new offer filters to discover only offers that best match your needs.
We always prioritize the safety of our users. We take security seriously here at Paxful and we ensure that nothing slips through the cracks.