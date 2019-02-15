Paxful Team

We are excited to announce that we are updating our ID and address verification! Read all about these updates here!
Share your dream for a chance to win $20 worth of bitcoin!
To welcome the holiday season, we’ll be reducing the escrow fee of bank transfers by 100%. You won’t have to pay a single fee for the rest of the year!
The value of bitcoin in South Africa is dynamic but Paxful is keeping a close eye on several factors that affect the price to help predict it accurately.
Bitcoin is not just nerd currency, it has been making actual changes in peoples’ lives & improving them for better – like helping this African student.
There are a lot of factors that revolve arounf bitcoin, but why does bitcoin prices vary from country to country?
Second School From Paxful #BuiltWithBitcoin in partnership with ZamZam Water is on the way! We are developing the second school for the children of Rwanda!
We are in this together, it has been three years since we all decided that this is money OUR way! #P2PFinance is the future that you hold in your hands!