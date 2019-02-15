NEWS & UPDATES
You Asked and We Listened! ID and Address Verification Update Coming To Paxful!

We are excited to announce that we are updating our ID and address verification! Read all about these updates here!

Paxful Team
02/15/2019
4 min read
42 comments
NEWS & UPDATES
Make free $20 with Paxful just by Sharing our post on Social Media

Share your dream for a chance to win $20 worth of bitcoin!

Paxful Team
01/14/2019
3 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
Black Friday Treat – Zero bank transfer fee!

To welcome the holiday season, we’ll be reducing the escrow fee of bank transfers by 100%. You won’t have to pay a single fee for the rest of the year!

Paxful Team
11/23/2018
1 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
How Much Is Bitcoin in South Africa?

The value of bitcoin in South Africa is dynamic but Paxful is keeping a close eye on several factors that affect the price to help predict it accurately.

Paxful Team
10/06/2018
5 min read
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
Advantages and Disadvantages of Trading Bitcoin and Cryptocurrencies

Paxful Team
09/25/2018
6 min read
STORIES & INTERVIEWS
How Bitcoin Helps This African Student Go To School and Pay For His Everyday Needs

Bitcoin is not just nerd currency, it has been making actual changes in peoples’ lives & improving them for better – like helping this African student.

Paxful Team
09/02/2018
4 min read
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
Why Does bitcoin Price Vary from Country to Country?

There are a lot of factors that revolve arounf bitcoin, but why does bitcoin prices vary from country to country?

Paxful Team
08/17/2018
3 min read
BUILT WITH BITCOIN NEWS & UPDATES
Second School From Paxful’s #BuiltWithBitcoin in partnership with ZamZam Water

Second School From Paxful #BuiltWithBitcoin in partnership with ZamZam Water is on the way! We are developing the second school for the children of Rwanda!

Paxful Team
07/24/2018
3 min read
NEWS & UPDATES
This Third Anniversary is Not Possible Without You!

We are in this together, it has been three years since we all decided that this is money OUR way! #P2PFinance is the future that you hold in your hands!

Paxful Team
07/17/2018
3 min read
