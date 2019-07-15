NEWS & UPDATES
Paxful Turns Four!

This summer marks Paxful’s fourth birthday and our entire team is just beaming with excitement. Thanks to you and all of our loyal customers, we’ve been able to reach milestones and accomplish things our founders once only dreamed of.

Paxful Team
07/15/2019
3 min read
43 comments
Bank Transfer Fees Have Been Lowered to 0.1%!

Buying Bitcoin with bank transfer with Paxful will be even more efficient now. The escrow fee has been lowered to an extraordinary 0.1%.

Paxful Team
06/20/2019
1 min read
Product Updates: Country-Specific Payment Methods, Flexible Prices, and a New Look for the Affiliate Dashboard

In this blog post, we’ll give you a quick rundown of all the new most important features we implemented this month.

Paxful Team
06/18/2019
4 min read
Paxful: The LocalBitcoins Alternative for Cash

After LocalBitcoins deserted its cash for BTC traders by silently removing all the offers, Paxful offers an even better alternative welcoming all the abandoned users into our platform and promising to help the trades grow.

Paxful Team
06/06/2019
2 min read
Paxful 2.0 is here!

Pax 2.0 is finally here. Newer slicker design, a better UI and even improved performance. Switch to a new design from the main website footer and try out our new design.

Paxful Team
05/24/2019
2 min read
4 comments
Thank You for Attending the #PaxfulCampusTour!

Paxful Team
05/22/2019
1 min read
comment
Convert Your Gift Cards Into Crypto in 3 Easy Steps

Don’t let your gift cards go to waste! Convert them into crypto to make money on the side. Here are the easy steps to get started.

Paxful Team
05/22/2019
3 min read
3 comments
Exclusive in Hong Kong: Buy Bitcoin Immediately With PayMe

Paxful has recently added PayMe as a mobile payment option. Hong Kong-based users will be able to buy Bitcoin in a few minutes with PayMe on the phone.

Paxful Team
05/06/2019
5 min read
Earn More Than Ever With Paxful’s New Bitcoin Affiliate Program

Paxful introduces new multi-tier Affiliate Program that gives up to 50%+10% commission on the collected escrow fee every time your direct affiliates trade on Paxful.

Paxful Team
04/04/2019
3 min read
4 comments