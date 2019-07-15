Paxful Team

This summer marks Paxful’s fourth birthday and our entire team is just beaming with excitement. Thanks to you and all of our loyal customers, we’ve been able to reach milestones and accomplish things our founders once only dreamed of.
Buying Bitcoin with bank transfer with Paxful will be even more efficient now. The escrow fee has been lowered to an extraordinary 0.1%.
In this blog post, we’ll give you a quick rundown of all the new most important features we implemented this month.
After LocalBitcoins deserted its cash for BTC traders by silently removing all the offers, Paxful offers an even better alternative welcoming all the abandoned users into our platform and promising to help the trades grow.
Pax 2.0 is finally here. Newer slicker design, a better UI and even improved performance. Switch to a new design from the main website footer and try out our new design.
Don’t let your gift cards go to waste! Convert them into crypto to make money on the side. Here are the easy steps to get started.
Paxful has recently added PayMe as a mobile payment option. Hong Kong-based users will be able to buy Bitcoin in a few minutes with PayMe on the phone.
Paxful introduces new multi-tier Affiliate Program that gives up to 50%+10% commission on the collected escrow fee every time your direct affiliates trade on Paxful.