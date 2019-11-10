STORIES & INTERVIEWS
Passion and Dedication Make Nguyễn Thành Trung a True Paxful Super Affiliate—Read His Story

Nguyễn Thành Trung from Vietnam deals with the highs and lows of burgeoning Vietnamese travel industry and maintains a successful Paxful affiliate profile.

Paxful Team
Paxful Team
10/11/2019
2 min read
2 min read
comment
NEWS & UPDATES
Product Updates September: Custom Price Equation, Affiliate Program and other Minor Updates 

Paxful Team
Paxful Team
09/30/2019
3 min read
3 min read
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
An Introduction to Wealth Preservation with Bitcoin

Peer-to-peer finance is taking a new course and it has led to a flurry of new possibilities for bitcoin users. These possibilities include making payments, sending remittances, and wealth preservation. 

Paxful Team
Paxful Team
09/27/2019
5 min read
5 min read
comment
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
How are Paxful Affiliate Earnings Calculated?

The mathematics behind Paxful’s formula to calculate affiliate income.

Paxful Team
Paxful Team
09/11/2019
2 min read
2 min read
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
A Massive List of 100 Companies That Accept Bitcoin as a Payment

Wondering what to spend your bitcoin on? Here’s a list of more than 100 companies that accept bitcoin as a form of payment.

Paxful Team
Paxful Team
09/11/2019
6 min read
6 min read
5 comments
NEWS & UPDATES
Product Updates: Enhanced Mobile Experience, Improved API and a shiny new Careers Page

Paxful Product Updates, an enhanced mobile app experience, enhanced API, careers page and affiliate dashboard.

Paxful Team
Paxful Team
09/10/2019
3 min read
3 min read
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
The Changing Landscape of P2P Finance

From bartering to smart contracts, P2P finance has come a long way. Paxful has recognized this and is leveraging the maximum utility by giving people an opportunity to trade anything with bitcoins.

Paxful Team
Paxful Team
09/02/2019
5 min read
5 min read
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
How to Buy a Small Amount of Bitcoin

People are afraid of making Bitcoin investment because they believe they’ll have to buy a whole bitcoin, which is very untrue. Buy any small amount of bitcoin with Paxful.

Paxful Team
Paxful Team
08/16/2019
6 min read
6 min read
2 comments
NEWS & UPDATES
Product Updates: Spend and sell bitcoin, note to transactions, no watermark images and more

One of the main focuses at Paxful is making sure our platform is always in incredible shape. Here’s an overview of some updates you might have missed.

Paxful Team
Paxful Team
08/05/2019
3 min read
3 min read