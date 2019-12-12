STORIES & INTERVIEWS
Paxful Stories: How Bitcoin Trading Has Allowed Kevin Suarez to Spend More Quality Time with His Daughter

Stable income and a more flexible lifestyle are what Paxful has offered to our Barranquilla-based vendor.

Paxful Team
12/12/2019
2 min read
comment
NEWS & UPDATES
Comment Now to Send $100 To Your Loved Ones – Entries Close in a Week!

Comment now including our hashtag #300WaysToSendThankYou to participate. The contest closes in a week!

Paxful Team
12/05/2019
4 min read
2 comments
STORIES & INTERVIEWS
Paxful Stories: Why Victor Lopez Left His Comfort Zone For Crypto And Has Never Looked Back

How Victor Lopez became a trusted vendor on Paxful with over 400 trade partners and 500 total trades.

Paxful Team
11/18/2019
3 min read
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
How to Buy Bitcoins in South Africa?

A tutorial on buying bitcoin in the rainbow nation

Paxful Team
11/16/2019
5 min read
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
The Current State of Gift Card Trading on Paxful

Why trading gift cards for bitcoin is risky and the steps we take to mitigate the risks.

Paxful Team
11/12/2019
8 min read
59 comments
NEWS & UPDATES
Join The Paxful Peer Program Today for Exclusive Perks!

Paxful Peer Program, an international entrepreneurship program where everyone is welcome to apply to be a part of Paxful’s mission and earn great benefits in return. 

Paxful Team
11/08/2019
2 min read
7 comments
STORIES & INTERVIEWS
Paxful Stories: How dedication and smart investments made John Narvaez a successful Paxful vendor in Colombia

John Navarez had some major struggles along the way but his persistence and smart decision making made him a successful bitcoin vendor on Paxful.

Paxful Team
10/30/2019
3 min read
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
How to Buy Bitcoin with Cash?

There are three ways to buy bitcoin with cash in Paxful. Use one of Cash in Person trades, Cash deposits to bank or send cash by mail in exchange for bitcoins.

Paxful Team
10/29/2019
5 min read
INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
100 Things You Can Buy with Bitcoin

What can you buy with bitcoin? Food, cars, real estates, beauty apparels, you name it.

Paxful Team
10/22/2019
6 min read
