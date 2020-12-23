INSIGHTS & TUTORIALS
How to Buy Bitcoin in Vietnam

Buying your first BTC in Vietnam isn’t as hard as you think. Here’s an insightful guide of what you need to consider to get started.

Paxful Team
12/23/2020
4 min read
Paxful Wishlist Giveaway: Share Your Holiday Wishes for a Chance to Win $5,000

What’s on your wishlist this year? No matter how big or small, let us know for a chance to take money home!

Paxful Team
12/22/2020
3 min read
PaxBot Has Arrived on Telegram to Help You Find Offers Faster

You come to Paxful to trade, not to sift through unsuitable offers. Our new search tool PaxBot is exactly the help you need to find offers in seconds!

Paxful Team
12/22/2020
1 min read
7 Ways To Protect Your Account from Phishing Scams

From identifying official Paxful accounts to enabling 2FA, we share tips on how to prevent your personal info from falling into the wrong hands.

Paxful Team
12/20/2020
6 min read
Play Paxful’s Holiday Bingo For a Chance to Bag $100 Worth of BTC

Let’s add some festive fun to your crypto journeys this season! Play Paxful’s Holiday Bingo and get five in a row for a chance to win Bitcoin!

Paxful Team
12/16/2020
2 min read
ID Verification Will Become Mandatory for These Countries Starting December 2020

Getting verified only takes a few minutes so do it now to make sure you can enjoy all the features Paxful provides.

Paxful Team
12/14/2020
2 min read
Trade ‘Til You Drop: Be One of 50 Traders to Win

We want to celebrate our users in South Africa, Ghana, and Kenya. The more you trade, the higher your chances are of winning! Here’s how to join.

Paxful Team
12/07/2020
2 min read
Black Friday Giveaway: Here’s Your Chance to Win Back 100% of Your Trade!

The Paxful family is thankful for you and ready to kick off the holiday season with a bang. Don’t miss out on your chance to take home some free BTC!

Paxful Team
11/26/2020
3 min read
ID Verification Will Become Mandatory for These Countries Starting November 2020

With KYC in place, our honest users can trade confidently with much lower levels of risk. Get verified now and enjoy all the features Paxful provides.

Paxful Team
11/13/2020
2 min read
