Affiliate marketing has been the cornerstone of company incentives for many years now. Companies, both big and small, use it to get people to try their products out. Affiliate programs target multiple audiences including influencers, non-influencers, businesses, entrepreneurs, and consumers. This means that everyone has the ability to make money online—affiliate programs are the best way to do so.

In the case of Bitcoin, the exchanges and marketplaces are the ones that give incentives for using their platform. Essentially, you will be able to get a portion of the platform’s earnings if you were to refer people to use their platform. There are tons of different affiliate programs out there, but none compare to Paxful’s unique affiliate program.

Paxful’s Affiliate Program

Paxful’s affiliate program is incredibly easy to sign up for. There’s no waiting period or approval needed. Once you sign up on Paxful, you’ll immediately be able to gain access to your affiliate link—giving you the ability to start making affiliate earnings from the get-go.

What makes Paxful’s Affiliate Program so unique is that it comes in two tiers:

Tier 1 affiliates – These are your direct affiliates. They’re the users who signed up on Paxful using your direct link. From these affiliates, you’ll get 50% of the collected escrow fee per completed transaction.

Tier 2 affiliates – If your tier 1 affiliates are those that signed up using your link, tier 2 affiliates are those that signed up using the link of your tier 1 affiliate . From these tier 2 affiliates, you’ll get 10% of the collected escrow fee per completed transaction.

These tiers mean that you will be able to make money from every successful trade done by your affiliates—and this is a lifetime guarantee. Once you’ve started on your affiliate journey, you’ll be able to track all your earnings and affiliates with the new affiliate dashboard.

With the addition of making you money, Paxful’s Affiliate Program allows you to be part of something bigger, something noble. Paxful’s advocacy has always been to help the unbanked reach financial services. By spreading the word about Paxful’s services, you are working towards the greater good.

Earning from Paxful’s Affiliate Program

The main way to earn from Paxful’s Affiliate Program is to share your affiliate link in all possible places. This includes sharing it on all your networks: Bitcoin groups on social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter and Bitcoin forums such as Reddit.

You can even decide to create your own content. Start a blog about crypto, peer-to-peer finance, and the latest news surrounding cryptocurrency. In fact, there are several tactics you can use to generate more affiliates under your link. The Paxful blog is always a great source for you to learn more. You can even start your own YouTube channel, talking about all things cryptocurrency. You can then share your affiliate link on these outlets and hopefully get some people to sign up using that link.