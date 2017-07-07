Paxful turns 6 this July and we thought: what better way to celebrate it than with an awesome giveaway for all our users?

As a thank you for sticking with us throughout the years, we’re doing one of our biggest giveaways yet. Trade your heart out and get a chance to win from our 6,000 USD prize pool.

Every Friday of July, starting on the 16th, we’ll be randomly selecting 2 users to take home 1,000 USD worth of crypto each—yup, you heard that right: each.

Here’s what you need to do to enter:

Verify your ID on your Paxful account

Trade at least 10 USD worth of any crypto on Paxful within the month of July

Create an offer using the ‘Paxful6’ offer tag or buy/sell crypto from a trader using the same tag

These past 6 years have been a wild ride and a wonderful journey—and we have all our users, both old and new, to thank for that. We’re glad you’re here by our side.

Good luck!